Nana Yeboah exposes popular female celebrity whose BBL bortos has started rotting – Video

Controversial Ghanaian actor and skit maker, Nana Yeboah, has dropped a bombshell on the internet that has left Ghanaians in a state of speculation.

In a short TikTok video that has since gone viral on social media, Nana Yeboah firmly alleged that one of the top-most female celebrities in the country at the moment now has complications with her BBL.

As wildly alleged by Nana Yeboah, the female celebrity’s bortos has started rotting after her epic fail BBL.

Speaking in parables, Nana Yeboah stated that the female celebrity whose BBL bortos has gone bad is very aggressive and disrespectful on the internet.

He later made fun of the female celebrity’s supposed predicament and insisted that it’s Karma which is mercilessly dealing with her.

Despite not mentioning any name, a majority of netizens have started pointing accusing fingers at a certain female celeb who perfectly fits the description Nana Yeboah gave in his explosive video.

