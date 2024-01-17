Several abortions, sucking joystick and taking a loan for him – Lady exposes popular Kumasi-based pastor (Video)

- Advertisement -

In a shocking revelation on a live radio program hosted by Aunty Naa, a young Ghanaian lady named Linda Opoku dropped a set of disturbing allegations against a Kumasi-based pastor known as Pastor Antwi.

Linda accused the pastor of exploiting and betraying her trust, narrating a harrowing tale of forced abortion and sexual abuse.

During the live discussion, Linda shared the details of her painful experience, shedding light on the alleged manipulative actions of Pastor Antwi.

She claimed that the pastor coerced her into committing an abortion after impregnating her.



According to Linda, the pastor used sweet words to lure her into a relationship, only to subject her to a series of traumatic experiences.



She alleged that Pastor Antwi took advantage of their encounters, forcing her to perform intimate acts on him during their visits to hotels.

Aside from the intimate encounters, Pastoer Antwi also made her take a loan for him but has since refused to pay.

During the distressing account, Linda disclosed that she’s not the only victim of Pastor Antwi’s alleged deceit within the church.

