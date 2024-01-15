You’re a thief – Kevin Taylor fires and disgraces Cheddar; Exposes heavy secrets (Video)

- Advertisement -

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has found himself under intense scrutiny and controversy after unveiling his presidential ambitions in Ghana.



Despite being associated with successful ventures such as Petronia City Development Ltd, BELFAST City Management, and the New Africa Foundation, Cheddar’s wealth and credibility are now subjects of widespread debate.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur’s foray into politics has triggered discussions not only about his political aspirations but also about the source of his considerable wealth.



While Cheddar is recognized as the owner of several prominent companies, including Petronia City Development Ltd and BELFAST City Management, questions linger about the extent of his net worth and the origins of his financial success.

Controversial commentator Kevin Taylor, known for his outspoken demeanour and critiques of influential political figures, has launched a scathing attack on Cheddar during a recent episode of his ‘LOUD SILENCE’ program.

Taylor has boldly alleged that Cheddar is a thief and claims to possess substantial evidence that could tarnish the business tycoon’s reputation within minutes.

In the explosive episode, Kevin Taylor questioned the legitimacy of Cheddar’s wealth and urged Ghanaians to question the presidential hopeful’s credibility.



The accusations made by Taylor have added fuel to the existing scepticism surrounding Cheddar’s financial standing and have prompted many to demand transparency and accountability from the businessman-turned-politician.

Cheddar’s wife, Rubby, was also dragged into the controversy as Kevin Taylor advised her not to trust her husband because he’s a serial liar.

The personal attacks on Cheddar’s character have intensified the public discourse, leaving many Ghanaians divided on whether the entrepreneur’s political ambitions are genuine or merely a facade.

As the controversy continues, there is a growing demand for Cheddar to address the allegations and provide clarity on the questions surrounding his wealth and integrity.

The political landscape in Ghana has become increasingly charged with speculation and scepticism as Cheddar navigates the turbulent waters of both business and politics.

