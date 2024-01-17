I made my money from one hen and a cock – Cheddar reveals how he became a millionaire (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian real estate mogul and aspiring presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has recently found himself at the centre of controversy and scrutiny following conflicting accounts of how he accumulated his wealth.

In a recent interview with Bernard Avle, Cheddar claimed to have made his first million pounds at the age of 21 by selling scraps in the United Kingdom.



However, this assertion has been met with scepticism and criticism from some Ghanaians who have always questioned the credibility of his wealth origin.

The controversy has deepened as a video which has resurfaced on social media shows Cheddar telling a different story in the course of an interview with Serwaa Amihere.

READ ALSO: You’re a thief – Kevin Taylor fires and disgraces Cheddar; Exposes heavy secrets (Video)

In this interview, he presented a different narrative, stating that his first business venture was a poultry farm that began with just a hen and a cock.

Cheddar went deep on how the poultry farm became a success because he was able to sell plenty of eggs.



According to his account in this interview, the profits from the poultry business were utilized by his mother to pay his school fees and that of his brother.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Cheddar Biography: Real name, age, net worth, cars, houses, wife, children, companies etc

The varying narratives regarding the source of Cheddar’s wealth have ignited a robust debate on social media, with some questioning the consistency and transparency of the information provided by the real estate magnate.

The discrepancies between his accounts have led to calls for clarification and transparency about his financial journey.

Critics have argued that such inconsistencies in Cheddar’s success story raise questions about the authenticity of his wealth and may impact the public’s perception of his credibility, especially as he has ventured into the political arena with aspirations for the 2024 general elections.

READ ALSO: Cheddar beats both Mahama and Bawumia in a new presidential polls