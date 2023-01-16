type here...
Nanny infects madam’s baby with HIV

By Armani Brooklyn
Nanny infects madam's baby with HIV
A shocking video about a real-life event which is currently going viral online reveals how a cruel nanny infected her madam’s child with HIV/AIDS.

The horror story was told in a viral video shared on TikTok by @talkradio702.

Narrating the story, the radio presenter said the nanny has been breastfeeding the baby over time without his parent’s permission whiles knowing well that she’s HIV positive.

When the child became constantly sick, he was taken to the hospital for medical checks and it was found he is HIV positive.

The child’s parents were shocked since the baby was born without the virus and they themselves don’t have it.

Further investigation revealed that the nanny was the one who infected the child through breastfeeding.

Many people on TikTok have been alarmed by the story which has now received over 20k comments.

