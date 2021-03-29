National security warns against the consumption of popular tea ‘Ataya’

- Advertisement -

The ministry for national security has directed the Ghana’s ministry of health to rid the Ghanaian market of famous green tea brand owing to its unwholesomeness for public consumption.

According to a letter addressed to the minister of health on March 12 2021 intercepted by Ghanaweb, the ministry of national security stated the it has received reports indicating the Burkinabe chamber of commerce on February warned the public against the consumption of an unwholesome chinese green tea brand named as ‘Achoura’

The chamber revealed that the product which is very common in especially west African markets contains pesticides residue and as a result ordered the removal of the product from the markets to protect consumers.

In the letter signed by Albert Kan Dapaah, the minister for national security consequently asked the minister of health to take the urgent steps to prevent widespread use of the product.

Ataya as is famously known is very popular in west African countries like Mali, Niger Ghana, Togo Ivory Coast. In Ghana many consumers of Ataya are from the northern part of Ghana, Zongo communities, and until recently Urban areas like Kumasi and Accra.