NDC bigwigs hold plush party while supporters protests in the street (video)
NDC bigwigs hold plush party while supporters protests in the street (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
NDC bigwigs hold plush party while supporters protests in the street
NDC bigwigs hold plush party while supporters protests in the street
Ghpage has in our possession a video of some top NDC members partying hard in a plush party in Accra whiles the supporters were on the streets protesting against the EC.

It was reported yesterday that some NDC staunch party supporters took to the streets to protest over the election results. What started as a peaceful protest turned out to be violent.

Simultaneously, as the supporters were risking their lives protesting in a fierce battle with the police and military at the EC office at Ridge in Accra, these NDC high ranking members were enjoying themselves as if nothing was happening.

We are told the plush birthday party was thrown for the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance & Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

A disappointed NDC fan on social media by name Dukor Mevi in a post has expressed his shock and displeasure at how these leaders chose to shun them at the ‘battlefield’ demanding justice for the same party.

He called on party followers to wise up and act sharp before they die early. Besides, those fighting for are not worth it. He took to Facebook to write this. See what he wrote;

While we were on the streets yesterday receiving beatings with some of our ple shot n others arrested, Sedinam Tamakloe organized birthday bash. Marrietta n some female appointees were in attendance. Annoying part is Princess Law law was doing live video with it The stupid aspect of is that, those who will benefit the most are sitting at home enjoying while we are risking our lives on the street”

NDC sympathizer post
NDC sympathizer post
Source:GHPAGE

