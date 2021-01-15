NDC can never win power unless they get someone like JJ Rawlings – Nana Addo

- Advertisement -

The President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has made a statement which has got people questioning the main reason for such a statement.

The for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama is in court to challenge the EC’s declaration annoucing Nana Addo as the president after the 2020 polls.

But President Nana Akufo Addo on his part has stated times withut number that he won the elections legitimatly and that the Supreme Court which would be hearing the election petition should throw the case out.

In a new twist, the President while addressing some party leadership in Accra, has disclosed that Ghanaians have lost the love for the NDC ever since late President Jerry John Rawlings left them.

He said:

“We should remember that ever since Jerry John Rawlings left the presidential scene of politics in our country, no NDC presidential candidate has won more than 50 per cent of the votes. His successor Mills, in his first-round against Kufuor, had 44%, second round, 47%. He gained the same figures in his second run. In 2008, after 3 rounds, he got 50.03%. Mahama, in 2012 got 50.7%, in 2016 he got 44%, in 2020 he got 47% of the votes.”

“What these figures tell us is that whenever the members of the NPP put our heads together, we win. The majority is with us. So let us be very clear in our minds. Our opponents with all the shouting, do not have the support of the majority of the people.”

“The future of Ghana and this country is in our [NPP] hands and is dependent on our actions,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also said the claim by the NDC that they won the election is false,

“The NDC has been making a lot of noise that they won the elections. One moment they claim they gained 139 of the parliamentary seats, another they say 145. They are not sure as to how many. All these claims turn out to be false”.