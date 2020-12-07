NDC chairman allegedly caught trying to vote twice in the ongoing election (Video)

Ghana is at the Polls today electing their next president and their Members of Parliament for the 275 constituencies. As expected some unscrupulous people are doing exactly what the Electoral Commission of Ghana has warned against such as voting twice in the election.

But there is a video of a man arrested by the police for attempting to vote twice in the ongoing elections at his polling station.

According to the commentaries on the video, the person arrested is a chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

This has come as shocking news considering the fact that such high profiled individuals are supposed to know better and not break the rules with impunity.

Watch the video below

The election today, Monday 7th December 2020 at exactly 5:00 PM