Netizens mock Moesha Boduong over her fake repentance

Actress, Moesha Boduong has fully recovered from her sickness and we thank God for that.

The actress and socialite recently returned to social media after a long hiatus because of the deadly illness which nearly took her life.

For the past few days, the former slay queen has been trending in the news for drinking an alcoholic beverage notwithstanding her confession that she has fully repented and given her life to Christ.

Amidst the alcohol saga, a new video that has popped up captures the moment Moesha was fully blushing in the midst of three handsome men.

In the video, Moesha proposed marriage and love to the youngest amongst the three guys who agreed to walk down the aisle with her after planting a kiss on her cheeks.

Social media users have since pinned Moesha as a fake repented Christians because all her most recent deeds don’t conform to the doctrines of Christianity.

Has Moesha fully repented all she’s only using to gain public sympathy and attention?