‘Jeje’ hitmaker, Sista Afia has come under severe criticism after showing off her no-makeup face for the first time.

The singer who went live on Tiktok to address her fans and loved ones about the progress she has made so far in preparing for her upcoming tour decided to show her natural face for the first time.

As seen in the fast-trending video that has received a lot of unsavoury comments, Sista Afia’s nose, mouth and other facial features appeared somehow wider.

Apparently, Sista Afia was applying makeup whilst she was live on Tiktok, and she could not wait for it to be over.

Although Sista Afia’s no-make-up face inst that bad but as we all know, most social media users are fond of attacking celebrities with the slightest opportunity they get.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Ph_Little things – For a moment, I thought that was Mercy Asiedu

Bankolesc – her color has changed ooo or is it my eyes

OfficialDJ misty – She has change oo or my eye no dey see well ..

Queens makeover – Looks like she’s bleaching ? hmmmm

