Entertainment

Netizens troll Sista Afia after going live on Tiktok with her natural face

By Armani Brooklyn
Netizens troll Sista Afia after going live on Tiktok with her natural face
‘Jeje’ hitmaker, Sista Afia has come under severe criticism after showing off her no-makeup face for the first time.

The singer who went live on Tiktok to address her fans and loved ones about the progress she has made so far in preparing for her upcoming tour decided to show her natural face for the first time.

As seen in the fast-trending video that has received a lot of unsavoury comments, Sista Afia’s nose, mouth and other facial features appeared somehow wider.

READ ALSO: I don’t regard Efia Odo as a musician-Sista Afia fires

Apparently, Sista Afia was applying makeup whilst she was live on Tiktok, and she could not wait for it to be over.

Although Sista Afia’s no-make-up face inst that bad but as we all know, most social media users are fond of attacking celebrities with the slightest opportunity they get.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video…

Ph_Little things – For a moment, I thought that was Mercy Asiedu

Bankolesc – her color has changed ooo or is it my eyes

OfficialDJ misty – She has change oo or my eye no dey see well ..

Queens makeover – Looks like she’s bleaching ? hmmmm

ALSO READ: Sista Afia & Efia Odo ignites their longstanding beef as they drag each other on social media

    Source:Ghpage

    Thursday, April 6, 2023
