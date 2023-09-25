Netizens troll young beautiful lady for marrying a rich not so-handsome old man (Video)

- Advertisement -

Love is a powerful force that transcends boundaries, cultures, and even age.



In a heartwarming and unconventional union, a young lady has tied the knot with her 80-year-old sweetheart, sparking both admiration and criticism on social media.

Videos from the colourful event have surfaced online, and the online community have found itself deeply divided on the topic of age and marriage.

READ ALSO: “You’re a coward, you can diss Mahama but afraid of Nana Addo” – DKB mercilessly descends on Sarkodie

Some critics have labelled the young lady as morally bankrupt for marrying a man almost twice her age and also maintained that she was driven by ulterior motives such as financial gain or manipulation to marry the aged man.



However, others have championed the couple’s love and advocated for an open-minded approach to relationships.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This unique union is a testament to the fact that love can flourish despite societal norms and expectations.

The marriage between the young lady and her old partner challenges conventional beliefs about age and relationships.

While it is true that age gaps in marriages often raise eyebrows, it is essential to recognize that love is not confined by numbers.

The criticism faced by this couple is a reflection of deeply ingrained social norms and stereotypes that need to be reconsidered in today’s ever-changing world.

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…

READ ALSO: Hairdresser shaves lady sakora for refusing to pay after braiding (Video)

READ ALSO: Lady fires family for making their housemaid sit on the floor while dining at a restaurant