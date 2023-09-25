“You’re a coward, you can diss Mahama but afraid of Nana Addo” – DKB mercilessly descends on Sarkodie

- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, has taken heavy shots at Sarkodie by accusing him of hypocrisy regarding his stance on the rule of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



DKB has contended that despite Sarkodie’s reputation as a hardcore battle rapper and a political critic, he appears hesitant to criticize the current government in a meaningful way.

DKB’s critique centres on Sarkodie’s alleged reluctance to enter the studio to record a diss track targeting President Nana Akufo-Addo just like he did during former president Mahama’s era.

It is worth noting that Sarkodie is known for his lyrical prowess and has not shied away from engaging in public spats through his music.

For instance, he called out Yvonne Nelson, a prominent actress, in his single ‘Try Me,’ addressing their past relationship.

However, DKB argues that when it comes to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Sarkodie has remained conspicuously silent.

The accusation of hypocrisy from DKB raises questions about the role of artists and celebrities in engaging with political and social issues.

While Sarkodie has used his music to express his views and critique various aspects of Ghanaian society, DKB suggests that his reluctance to criticize the current government implies a double standard.

“ Sarkodie Can Diss Shatta Wale, Yvonne Nelson And Mahama, But When it comes to Nana Addo He goes Mute.

He is A Coward, He is Afraid Of Nana Addo’s Government”



– DKB pic.twitter.com/kc65a6GKmx — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe ??? (@ShadrackAmonooC) September 23, 2023

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across the video…

@Kwesi_jon – So he is ……a politician parading as someone who cares for the people. The things and songs he was bold to say and release against @JDMahamahe’s not able to same under @NAkufoAddo. @sarkodie is a hypocrite and cares only for his selfish interests when we mistakenly thought he genuinely cared for the ordinary Ghanaian.

@tifiks88 – But we all sark b more Npp than nana Addo saf , go check pass records of him behaving childish around Mahama way back in 2012, some youth award bi organized then

@JnrSark9 – Lol people really think sark Dey on nana’s payroll Him dissing nana won’t change anything

@King_Dessyj – So Rydee he wan use Sarkodie revive in dead career anaa sia the party way you dey host way e turn yawa now you dey dash ticket nu you no go think about am Jon you were never funny swears

