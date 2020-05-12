LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

New photos of UT Boss, Kofi Amoabeng raises questions on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Recent viral photos on social media of the CEO of defunct UT bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has raised lots of questions as he now looks way more different than we know him.

At the start of this year, Kofi Amoabeng encountered what can be termed as the biggest loss ever any wealthy man can go through.

READ ALSO: Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife pop s up online

He was arrested and bailed over the case of money laundering, stealing and engaging in some off-balance-sheet transactions log – issuing investment certificates to investors in the name of the bank.

Following this Kofi Amoabeng has been off the scene for some time. His recent photos online, of him, looks skinny and has left his beard with grey hair unshaven.

This has raised major concerns among netizens as the majority are asking if he’s got himself into trouble or he’s now poor? because they sense something’s wrong.

Some have said it’s his company’s collapse that has gotten him into this state, some are saying he is not well, some also say it’s just old age and that it’s normal for a 68-year-old man to look like so.

READ ALSO: Former UT Bank boss Kofi Amoabeng arrested and granted bill over banks collapse

CHECK OUT HIS VIRAL PHOTO:

What do you think? Old age? or he’s facing a hard-time?, Let’s get interactive in the comments section.

