News

New year new properties – Fella Makafui happily flaunts her tear rubber Toyota Prado

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Ghanaian actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has ushered in the new year with a remarkable and opulent start, securing a brand new 2023 Toyota Prado worth a whopping $62,000.


The mother of one shared the exciting news with her fans and followers on social media, showcasing her new acquisition just two weeks into the year.

In a series of photos posted on the internet, Fella Makafui exuded confidence and elegance as she posed beside her sleek Toyota Prado.

Dressed in a simple yet stylish outfit, the award-winning actress expressed her joy and gratitude for the new addition to her assets.

Captioning the photos, Fella Makafui attributed the acquisition to her unwavering commitment to her career and the fruits of her hard work.


She wrote, “Just got myself a new toy. 2024 already looking good! ??? #biggestfella #hardworkpays.”

Source:GHpage

