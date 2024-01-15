Mcbrown allegedly slaps her hubby; Ghanaians claim it’s because she’s richer and older as they troll Maxwell

- Advertisement -

IG Blogger westafrican_celebs has reported that Maxwell Mensah has furiously fled his matrimonial home after Mcbrown allegedly slapped him for being unfaithful many times.

The story claims that Mensah attacked Nana Ama in retaliation, which sparked a furious quarrel.

Maxwell, who already had children from prior relationships has allegedly left the house along with his children.

This isn’t the first time Mcbrown and her hubby have made it into the news on a bad note.



For some years now, the reports of their divorce have been dropping in the media almost every 4-5 months.

The latest divorce saga revolves around Serwaa Prickles, a well-known IG and Snapchat big girl.



Recall that in August last year, Accra big boy Ohene Pharah who wedded Awurama in a very plush ceremony explained why he ditched his 10-year-old girlfriend Maame Serwaa for Ewuaram despite meeting her for just two years.

In a Snapchat post, Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.



Ever since these accusations landed on the media space, Nana Ama and Maxwell have never enjoyed their peace of mind as divorce reports keep springing up here and there.



Reacting to the latest alleged slap saga, some social media users have suggested that Mcbrown was able to slap Maxwell because she’s much older and richer than him.



Since women are hypergamy by nature, most men who marry older-richer men suffer severe disrespect in their various homes.

Sharing his two cents about the trending saga, Jack Pidan Joseph on Facebook for instance commented – When you hurt a woman, take it as loan because it will come back to you multiple fold. I drop one bomb

Khobby Wesley – Next time u go marry ur age mate

Manuel Dwamena – Hmm Behind the scenes.

Andrea Missb – A slap from her?? Hahaha I’m not surprised kraaa with that… I see it in her movies

Koukoui Komla Philip – You married your grandma and you can’t even bring anything to the table what else are you expecting

Adonnawura Jason – Make money to avoid slaps

