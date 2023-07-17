Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A New Covenant Apostolic Church pastor has been left in shock after a newborn baby was found at his doorstep yesterday.

According to the information, the pastor and his family who reside at Ahodwo, Kpong, Eastern Region woke up to go about their regular daily routine only to see the baby wrapped in cloth on their staircase.

Upon a close inspection, they saw a note from the baby with the content begging the Pastor and his family to take good care of the baby.

The letter which we believe was written by the mother of the baby mentioned that the baby as at the time they found her was less than 24 hours old as she gave birth to her a few hours before dropping her.

The mother in the letter disclosed that though it wasn’t her intention to leave her baby behind and run but situation demanded because she wasn’t in the best place to take care of the baby.

She also in the letter made mentioned that she may be dead as at the time they(Pastor and family) would find the baby and be reading the letter.

The letter reads: “By the time you will finish reading this letter. I will be dead and gone, please take care of this baby as your own child. Please, I regret doing this but that is the only way this baby can have a chance to live, please. She was born just yesterday night. Please take care of her. I’m sorry please forgive me. God bless you”

