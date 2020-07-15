Family discloses cause of death of Ghanaian UK based youtube star

New reports suggest that UK based Ghanaian street dancer turned YouTube star, Nicole Thea died from a cardiac arrest.

The Youtube star with her unborn baby boy, Reign, passed on at her home in Hexborough, Yorkshire, Saturday, July 11, 2020, after complaining to her boyfriend Global Boga that she felt chest and back pains.

Nicole was 8 months pregnant and weeks away from delivering her baby boy when the tragic incident happened.

A video sighted on her page shows the vibrant young lady expressing her struggles through her pregnancy journey.

From the excerpts, Nicole was heard saying ” I could be fine one minute and the next second I’m crying. I have been feeling him kick more which is a bloody good sign(referring to the baby). There was a time when he wasn’t kicking at all.”

She explained that she started feeling more sick in her third trimester and felt her pregnancy was draining her out.

She said, ” I just walk up the stairs and when I get to the top my vision goes blurry and my hand starts hurting me. That’s how I know I’m gonna throw up”.

Nicole added that the worst thing about her pregnancy is that in her final trimester she would always be out of breath and felt like she was dying.

However, her uncle named Charles Murray has disclosed that the vlogger and social media influencer died from a suspected heart attack.

He is quoted as saying in an exclusive chat with MailOnline that, ” From what I heard at the moment, we think she had a massive heart attack.”

Nonetheless, it is yet to be confirmed what the real cause of Nicole’s death was as the family wait on her autopsy report.