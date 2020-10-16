- Advertisement -

Another sad video of a man being kicked out by his wife from their home in the US has surfaced on the internet and netizens can stop shedding tears.

Well, in this fresh video, the husband, a Nigerian man shared a video recording of himself being sent packing by his wife from their matrimonial home.

Speaking whiles taping the unfortunate circumstance, the yet to be identified man revealed he has been facing hard and terrible times in his marriage and on top, the wife has not been treating him well enough.

He said the wife treats him like a slave at home even though he’s the one paying all the rent and does all the chores in the house.

The marriage is a hub of domestic violence for him because the wife attacks him at the least provocation.

Knowledgeable about the laws of the land in the US where it kinda favours woman he try not to retaliate if she pushes him to the wall.

The husband also revealed that though he’s sacked from the house he thank God for this as it will save him from marital stress.

He was quick to add that as at now, he has no place to stay.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

This new video comes barely 24 hours after a US-based Ghanaian woman angrily packed the clothes and other properties of her husband-also a Ghanaian by reason of him not paying rent for two months.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian woman ejects husband, throws his clothes on the streets in the US