type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Nigerian woman sacks husband from their matrimonial home in the US
Lifestyle

Nigerian woman sacks husband from their matrimonial home in the US

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
man sacked from his house by wife
man sacked from his house by wife
- Advertisement -

Another sad video of a man being kicked out by his wife from their home in the US has surfaced on the internet and netizens can stop shedding tears.

Well, in this fresh video, the husband, a Nigerian man shared a video recording of himself being sent packing by his wife from their matrimonial home.

Speaking whiles taping the unfortunate circumstance, the yet to be identified man revealed he has been facing hard and terrible times in his marriage and on top, the wife has not been treating him well enough.

He said the wife treats him like a slave at home even though he’s the one paying all the rent and does all the chores in the house.

The marriage is a hub of domestic violence for him because the wife attacks him at the least provocation.

Knowledgeable about the laws of the land in the US where it kinda favours woman he try not to retaliate if she pushes him to the wall.

The husband also revealed that though he’s sacked from the house he thank God for this as it will save him from marital stress.

He was quick to add that as at now, he has no place to stay.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

This new video comes barely 24 hours after a US-based Ghanaian woman angrily packed the clothes and other properties of her husband-also a Ghanaian by reason of him not paying rent for two months.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian woman ejects husband, throws his clothes on the streets in the US

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 16, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
1.6mph
99 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News