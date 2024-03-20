- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy and media personality, Afia Schwar has launched a scathing attack on the flagbearer of the New Force political party, Cheddar.

The controversial media personality has rubbished Cheddar’s statement that “I will create a sea at Kumasi”.

Speaking in a viral self-recorded video, Afia Schwar has said that there is no sense in what the politician and business mogul said.

According to her, there are many things Ghanaians are lacking, citing hospitals, and schools, just to mention a few as some of the things, hence, creating a sea is not the need of Ghanaians.

The actress noted that Cheddar could have reasoned before coming out to spew such rubbish.

Afia, who lost her could be heard saying “If someone wants to say something that he could do when given the nod, then they say they would create a sea in Kumasi. Animal, when we are lacking hospitals in this country. We do not even have land to farm, and you are stupidly talking about creating a sea, where would you put the water?”

