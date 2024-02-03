“I’m a single mother who takes care of my children alone” – Lil Win’s wife sparks divorce rumors (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The wife of popular Ghanaian comic actor and ace comedian Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win, Maame Serwaa, has sparked divorce rumors on social media with her latest TikTok video.

In the video sighted by Ghpage.com, she declared herself to be a single mother, saying that she was the one taking care of her children while her husband was away.

The video has since attracted mixed reactions from her followers and fans of Lil Win who doesn’t seem to understand what is going on internally.

Some praised her for being independent and hardworking, while others criticized her for misusing the term single mother and causing fear and panic among fans.

