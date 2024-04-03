I am not attracted to anything about Akufo Addo, I like Mahama so much- Bongo Ideas

- Advertisement -

Controversial blogger and critic, Bongo Ideas claims he likes former president, John Dramani Mahama, but dislikes President Akufo Addo.

READ ALSO: Henry has been blackmailing me since 2019- Serwaa Amihere

Speaking in an interview on Onua TV which Ghpage.com monitored, Bongo Ideas revealed that he likes the personality of the former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

He claims what makes him like the former president is the way he communicates with people, saying that he did communications studies at the university.

READ ALSO: Here are pictures of the man who was chopping Serwaa Amihere in the leaked video

When asked if the same could be said about the first gentleman of the land, president Akufo Addo, Bongo Ideas said he does not like the personality of the president.

According to him, he has spent time reading about President Akufo Addo and he is yet to like his personality.

READ ALSO: Ofui! Go and sleep with your bosses too- Serwaa Amihere fires Ghanaian lady

Bongo Ideas claims so far he is not attracted to anything by President Akufo.