Not even “abyifo) nkuu” can resurrect your dead career- Ghanaians blast Medikal for quitting AMG

Angry Ghanaians have descended heavily on former AMG artist, Medikal.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker announced late yesterday that he was no longer a member of the renowned AMG.

The musician made this shocking disclosure via his Snapchat account and in a viral trending video.

The rapper warned that anyone who calls him by AMG or still labels him as a member of the AMG would have no option but to face his wrath.

Per the report available at our news desk, the rapper, who was known to be “AMG Medikal” has removed the AMG from his name.

Reacting to this, Ghanaians have said that the rapper is doing all of these just to trend online.

According to them, the rapper is finding it extremely difficult to make a hit song, so, he is trying to use other ways to get the attention he craves.

Taking to the comment section of the rapper’s video, netizens have said that the style used by Medikal to get attention to revive his career will not work.

Others said that not even Rev. Obofour’s popular “Abayifo) nkuu” can help him to make a hit song and revive his dead career.

“Ajeiii …..abeg Nebu please help you son to trend small wai???”, a netizen said.

“By force hype no trend of your time comes again find he’s getting anno**ing for real what’s all this can he leave amg s*up** clout chasing ?”, another netizen said.