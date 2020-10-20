NPP picks number 1, NDC picks 2 on the ballot paper

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana-Addo-and-Mahama
The Electoral Commission of Ghana organised presidential ballot exercise for the various political parties to know their positions on the ballot paper for the December 7th elections.

This exercise was held today 20th October 2020 to inform the candidates on their positions on the ballot.

President Akufo-Addo took the first position while the opposition, National Democratic Congress picked number 2.

Below are the parties and the positions they picked on the ballot paper;

  1. NPP
  2. NDC
  3. GUM
  4. CPP
  5. GFP
  6. GCPP
  7. APC
  8. LPG
  9. PNC
  10. PPP
  11. NDP
  12. Independent

Well, after the Electoral Commission announced the positions of the presidential candidates, Sammy Gyamfi took to Twitter to share his opinion.

According to Sammy Gyamfi who is the Communications officer for the National Democratic Congress, stated that John Mahama being at the second position means he is ordained to rule Ghana for the second term.

See tweet below;

He also added that President Akufo Addo being number one on the ballot paper is an indication that he will rule Ghana for just one term.

Source:Ghpage

