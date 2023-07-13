Okyeame Kwame goes deep into his affair and breakup with Mcbrown

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Hiplife veteran, Okyeame Kwame has finally addressed the rumours that he’s the one who dumped Nana Ama Mcbrown in 2004.

As most of us know, before they parted ways in 2004, Mrs McBrown Mensah and Okyeame Kwame were one of the hottest and most admirable celebrity couples in Ghana.

Despite the two granting several interviews and speaking about their once enviable amorous relationship, the main cause of their breakup is yet to be known – But however, Okyeame Kwame has been fingered as the villain in the love story.

READ ALSO: Guy abandons schooling to stay with his sugar mummy

Okyeame Kwame and Nana Ama Mcbrown

Setting the records straight once and for all, Okyeame Kwame has dismissed the old notion that he’s the one who broke Nana Ama Mcbrown’s heart.

The ‘rap doctor’ was forced to make this assertion after a set of netizens stormed the comments section of a post he made on Facebook to beg his ex-lover whom he broke her heart in 2000.

According to Okyeame Kwame, just like how Adjetey Annan apologized to his wife for cheating on her and his old girlfriends for breaking their hearts – It’s only prudent we all follow suit.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: We pay men to sleep with us in Germany – Lady reveals

READ ALSO: Guy stabs his girlfriend to death after catching her in bed with another man