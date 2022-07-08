type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOkyeame Kwame receives $250,000 house as a brand ambassador
Entertainment

Okyeame Kwame receives $250,000 house as a brand ambassador

By Armani Brooklyn
Okyeame Kwame receives $250,000 house as a brand ambassador
Okyeame Kwame receives $250,000 house as a brand ambassador
- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame was officially unveiled as the brand ambassador for a WAY LEAD real estate company.

This awesome news garnered massive love reactions from Ghanaians who are very happy for the rap icon.

READ ALSO: Okyeame Kwame cries over his locked cash at Menzgold

As part of the juicy deal Okyeame Kwame signed with WAY LEAD real estate company LTD, he was given a state or the art house with fully equipped modern gadgets.

As revealed by Okyeame Kwame himself, the house he received from the real estate company costs $250,000 which is equivalent to GHC 2 million (20 billion old Ghana cedis).

The house has a swimming pool and a large compound for recreational purposes. It’s also fully furnished to the brim therefore the music star wouldn’t spend a dime to decorate his new property.

READ ALSO: Okyeame Kwame performs with ex-girlfriend Nana Ama Mcbrown

Watch the video below to know more…

Congratulations to Okyeame Kwame for bagging such a luscious brand ambassadorial deal.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, July 8, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    5.4mph
    40 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News