- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame was officially unveiled as the brand ambassador for a WAY LEAD real estate company.

This awesome news garnered massive love reactions from Ghanaians who are very happy for the rap icon.

READ ALSO: Okyeame Kwame cries over his locked cash at Menzgold

As part of the juicy deal Okyeame Kwame signed with WAY LEAD real estate company LTD, he was given a state or the art house with fully equipped modern gadgets.

As revealed by Okyeame Kwame himself, the house he received from the real estate company costs $250,000 which is equivalent to GHC 2 million (20 billion old Ghana cedis).

The house has a swimming pool and a large compound for recreational purposes. It’s also fully furnished to the brim therefore the music star wouldn’t spend a dime to decorate his new property.

READ ALSO: Okyeame Kwame performs with ex-girlfriend Nana Ama Mcbrown

Watch the video below to know more…

Congratulations to Okyeame Kwame for bagging such a luscious brand ambassadorial deal.