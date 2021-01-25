type here...
Old video of Kennedy Agyapong exposing Cecilia Marfo resurfaces after she humiliated Joyce Blessing

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
After Cecilia Marfo’s humiliation of gospel singer Joyce Blessing, an old video of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong exposing the evangelist has resurfaced.

In a video that almost vindicates the politician, he was heard revealing Cecilia’s vile actions all in the name of serving God.

According to Kennedy, he had videos of the singer turned evangelist spitting into the mouths of her congregants claiming to heal them.

The lawmaker called her actions disgusting and threatened to expose her if she did not quit.

”It is so disgusting. She is a very evil girl. We will not allow her to be spitting into people’s mouths especially in this COVID season”, he said.

Meanwhile, Cecilia Marfo over the weekend at the Unity Group of Companies’ annual Thansgiving service interrupted Joyce Blessing’s ministration and asked her to go back to her husband.

Just before the ”I swerve it” hitmaker could finish her song, Cecilia snatched the microphone supposedly because the spirit’s message couldn’t wait.

However, another singer in the gospel fraternity, Celestine Donkor has commented on the issue.

She asked Cecilia to exercise some tact the next time the holy spirit decides to use her because no one would tolerate it anymore.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Cecilia Marfo has received massive bashing on social media for her actions.

Source:GHPAGE

