One dead, ten others injured in ghastly accident on Accra-Cape Coast Highway

One person has died, while ten others have sustained various degrees of injury after a Metro Mass Transit bus collided with a Toyota Corolla car on the Accra-Cape Coast road.

The incident occurred at the Ekumfi Ekwamkrom section of the Accra-Cape Coast highway on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

The Commercial bus with registration number GS 2614-17 was en route to Accra from Takoradi, while the Toyota Corolla with registration number GV 22-14 was also heading to Mankessim from Accra.

The driver of the saloon car died instantly after the crash.

According to eyewitness accounts, the Toyota Corolla made a wrong overtaking in a sharp curve and collided with the Metro Mass Transit bus.

“Our driver really tried his best to avoid the Corolla, but it was quite impossible. If not for the Metro Mass Transit bus, we would have all died.”

“My friends and I were seated here when the incident happened. We realised the Corolla was speeding. So when it made the sharp curve, it could not apply the brake on time.”

The injured persons were rushed to the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at Saltpond mortuary for preservation and autopsy.