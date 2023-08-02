He promised to pay my child’s school fees but he’s not answering my calls after chopping me – Single mum cries

- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old Ghanaian single mother has taken to the internet to share the ordeal she endured in the hands of a man she met who promised her marriage.



Accrding to the devastated lady, she met the man through telegram and days after exchanging WhatsApp contacts, he expressed his interest in her.



As disclosed by the lady, she told the man that she’s a single mother with an 8-year-old son.

READ ALSO: Man who had 4 months to be released from prison escapes, recaptured and given extra 40 years



She also made him aware that he was not ready for any kind of relationship because her baby daddy was toxic.



But this man was able to convince her to fall in love with him by promising to take care of her son.



However, during their first intercourse, she told him not to cum inside her but this man refused and tried cumming inside her so she immediately pushed him away.



Shockingly, he saw blood coming out from his manhood instead of semen. Ever since that incident, the man has stopped answering her calls.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

READ ALSO: Mother murders her own children and buries them in her boyfriend’s yard

READ ALSO: Wife laments as her husband claims he ‘mistakenly’ impregnated his side chick