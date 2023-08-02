Oteele involved in a gory accident (Video)

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor, Oteele has been involved in a gory accident that nearly claimed his life.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage just a few hours ago, the famed actor disclosed that he was on his way to Sunyani for activation for a product when the accident happened.

In the course of the interview, Oteele explained that a tricycle crossed him unexpectedly while he was driving at top speed on the Sunyani-Bechem Highway.

And because of the top speed, he couldn’t do anything hence the car crashed into a nearby gutter.

According to Oteele, he was in the car with the marketing manager of the product he was going to promote and he also suffered some injuries to his head.

After the incident, he was rushed to Bechem SDA hospital where he received treatment and was discharged yesterday but had to visit the hospital again this morning due to some severe body pains.

