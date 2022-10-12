- Advertisement -

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, Rev Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom has reacted to Nana Agradaa’s updated ‘sika gari’ scam and arrest.

Speaking on his privately owned TV station, Prophet 1 TV, Rev Opambour refused to take sides and put all the blame on Nana Agradaa.

According to Opambour, the people Nana Agradaa allegedly duped are greedy because there’s no self-restraint person who will fall into Agradaa’s pit full of tricks.

READ ALSO: Lawyer Maurice Ampaw fires Afia Schwar and Opambour

Opambour continued that he’s convinced almost 90% of the people who attended Agradaa’s watch night service went to her premises not because of their personal salvation but because of money.

He ended his submissions by urging Nana Agrdaa to pay back the money she cunningly took from her gullible and self-indulgent victims.

Meanwhile, Opambour once shared 50 cedis notes to his over 20,000 church members as part of his charity works and service to humanity.

His junior pastors, ushers and instrumentalists received 500 cedis, 200 cedis and 100 cedis respectively.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Some people want to tarnish my image & bring my ministry down – Nana Agradaa