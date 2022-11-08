Opambour’s wife has come under severe criticism for seductively dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song dubbed Buga in a trending video.

In this video, the wife of the highly opinionated man of God can be seen happily dancing inside their large compound filled with expensive cars.

Although there’s no harm in dancing but social media users who have chanced upon this video have condemned Madam Mavis for joining the slay queens gang on the internet.

As we all know, the Bible strongly frowns on secular songs hence she should have known better as the wife of such a respected man of God.

She could have saved herself from all the heavy insults being thrown at her if she didn’t publish the harmless yet unfit video on the internet.

Watch the video below to know more…

