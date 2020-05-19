Osahene Boateng Gyan & His NDC Should Stop Their “Warmongering” – Mame Yaa Aboagye

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mame Yaa Aboagye has charged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop beating war drums ahead of election 2020.

According to her, Ghana has always been a peaceful country and no person will succumb to electoral violence due to someone’s selfish interest.

Mame Yaa’s comments come in the wake of recent pronouncements made by Major Osahene Boakye Gyan (Rtd) against Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) saying the Commission’s plan to compile new voters’ register will bring civil war in the country.

In an interview on Okay FM’s “Ade Akye Abia” programme with Kwame Nkrumah Tikesi, Osahene Boakye Gyan (Rtd) warned EC of impending doom should the Commission connive with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the upcoming general elections.

But Mame Yaa replied; “as a good Statesman, I believe you can do better. Such words are war drums that are being beaten and Ghanaians cannot take it likely because we are dealing with people that are thirsty for power and will do everything possible to attain that aim but God forbid because we are not ready to use violence in the 2020 elections…Ghanaians are wise and very discerning when it comes to electoral processes.

“All indications show that NDC has refused to heed to the peaceful election because I remember them refusing to sign the National Peace Council road map towards eliminating vigilantism in the country instead they resort to a threat on the EC and NIA thus if the electoral process is not done according to their way.”

She cautioned Mayor Boateng Gyan to stop his “warmongering” saying “whilst the majority of Ghanaians are calling for a clear and credible register, the NDC keeps threatening and beating war drums but we will not heed to their agenda.

She expressed confidence in the Electoral Commission to conduct free and fair elections.