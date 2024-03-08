Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Was Poisoned Thrice- Captain Smart Opens “Keys”

- Advertisement -

Whilst Ghanaians are mourning the Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah, controversial media personality, Captain Smart is busily revealing secrets.

In a video sighted by Ghpage.com, the radio and television presenter at Onua TV has still insisted that John Kumah was poisoned by some NPP bigwigs who ganged up and plotted his death.

He added that not only John Kumah, they did the same to former majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.

Captain Smart noted that Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu was poisoned three times, but luckily for him, he was saved.

According to Captain Smart, ever since Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu got to know of plans advanced towards his death, he became very careful that he hardly took water given to him in parliament and by his confidants.

In buttressing his assertion, Captain Smart stated categorically that Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu resigned because he felt his life was in danger.