Osofo Kyiriabosom’s estranged wife, Madam Princess Nyarko has exclusively spoken to Ghpage Media following reports of her divorce from her husband.

In the course of the interview with renowned blogger and vlogger Rashad, Madam Precious alleged that the man of God slept with his Church’s women’s fellowship leader and their affair was known in the church.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also impregnated and married two of their maids on the same day in a secret ceremony.

As claimed by Madam Precious Nyarko, during her 13 years stay with the man of God, he slept with all the maids who came to serve in their house.

And anytime she complained of his infidelity she was subjected to severe beatings.

According to her, the man of God is a serial womanizer despite suffering from low sperm count.

She also made a lot of damning revelations throughout the over 30 minutes conversation with Rashad.

