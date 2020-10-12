type here...
Pamela Odame hits back at Nana Tornado after claiming he had a one-night stand with her

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Tornado and Pamela Odame Watara
Busty popular video Vixen and actress Pamela Odame Watara, has reacted to the serious allegations made by actor and socialite Nana Tornado against her in an interview.

Speaking with Kumawood Actress/Presenter Nayas, Nana Tornado claimed that he had a one-night stand with Pamela Odame when she was a prostitute at Osu.

Chronicling his encounter with the vixen, Tornado said he met Pamela Odame Watara at Osu 3 years ago where she was a prostitute.

He further disclosed that he had great plans of settling down with her but later quash his decision when he found out that Pamela was rather a Ghanaian and wasn’t truthful to him.

He added that Pamela Odame portrayed a different character to him when they met and also described her as fake.

“I had a one-night stand with Pamela Odame, she was a prostitute. She told me she was a Kenyan and I believed her.

I showed interest in her but I later realized she is fake. I looked stupid when I saw her on TV because she lied to me”, Nana Tornado disclosed.

Nana Tornado gave a lengthy account of his ‘bad’ moment with Pamela Odame years ago in the video below;

Pamela, however, reacting to this posted a video of herself on social media jamming to the hit song ‘Ofeetso’ by Sarkodie featuring Prince Bright (BUK BAK fame).

Captioning the video she wrote; “Enjoying my weekend??? What about you??..” This is a clear indication that she cares less about what Nana Tornado said about her in his interview with Nayas.

Watch the video below;

