Pappy Kojo insults Yvonne Nelson on stage; Mocks her vajayjay in a trending video

The Ghanaian entertainment scene is no stranger to controversies, and the latest incident involves rapper Pappy Kojo and Yvonne Nelson.



Pappy Kojo who’s known for his catchy tunes and candid demeanour has come under severe criticism for his on-stage remarks about popular actress Yvonne Nelson.

A video circulating online captures Pappy Kojo performing his hit song “Awo’a” to an audience of tertiary students.



However, the performance took an unexpected turn when the rapper paused in the middle of the song to direct an insult and mockery toward Yvonne Nelson.

The incident has prompted a strong backlash from netizens including fans of both Pappy Kojo and Yvonne Nelson as well as members of the entertainment community.



Many have criticized the rapper for using his platform to hurl derogatory remarks at another public figure, especially one with whom he reportedly shares a history.

Reports in the media have speculated that Pappy Kojo and Yvonne Nelson were previously romantically involved, but their relationship ended after a brief period.



The rumoured history between the two has fueled speculation about the motivations behind Pappy Kojo’s comments during the performance.



The rapper’s remarks have led some to believe that he might still hold bitterness over the reported end of their affair.

Watch the video below to know more…

