type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBlogger accuses Pappy Kojo of chopping Sister Derby recording the bedroom encounter
News

Blogger accuses Pappy Kojo of chopping Sister Derby recording the bedroom encounter

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Blogger accuses Pappy Kojo of chopping Sister Derby recording the bedroom encounter
- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian freelance blogger, simply known as Sika Official on the various social media platforms has accused Pappy Kojo of sleeping with Sister Derby and recording it.

According to Sika Official in a series of tweets, Pappy Kojo filmed the intercourse he had with Sister Derby and stored it on his phone.

But unfortunately, Yvonne Nelson saw the video and forwarded it to herself.

READ ALSO: Sister Derby shows her raw bortos to Legon students

She later confronted Sister Derby who was one of her close friends then about the incident.

But the self-styled African mermaid initially denied ever sleeping with Pappy Kojo. However, she was left dumbfounded after Yvonne Nelson showed her the video.

Sika Official tweeted…

Hi Pappy Kojo, you ‘allegedly’ recorded a video of yourself and sister derby making out and Yvonne Nelson found out. How did you handle this issue at that time?

Yvonne Nelson ‘allegedly’ found out and confronted Sister coss they were friends. Sister Derby deny wey Yvonne Nelson show am the video. Joey was lowkey seeing sister Derby by then. How did this go Pappy?

READ ALSO: Pappy Kojo opens up about being gay, reveals why she dates women

READ ALSO: Joey B once called my mum a witch – Pappy Kojo

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Wednesday, June 28, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    5.1mph
    20 %
    Wed
    76 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways