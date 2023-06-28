- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian freelance blogger, simply known as Sika Official on the various social media platforms has accused Pappy Kojo of sleeping with Sister Derby and recording it.

According to Sika Official in a series of tweets, Pappy Kojo filmed the intercourse he had with Sister Derby and stored it on his phone.

But unfortunately, Yvonne Nelson saw the video and forwarded it to herself.

She later confronted Sister Derby who was one of her close friends then about the incident.

But the self-styled African mermaid initially denied ever sleeping with Pappy Kojo. However, she was left dumbfounded after Yvonne Nelson showed her the video.

Sika Official tweeted…

Hi Pappy Kojo, you ‘allegedly’ recorded a video of yourself and sister derby making out and Yvonne Nelson found out. How did you handle this issue at that time?

Yvonne Nelson ‘allegedly’ found out and confronted Sister coss they were friends. Sister Derby deny wey Yvonne Nelson show am the video. Joey was lowkey seeing sister Derby by then. How did this go Pappy?

