Pastor and founder of Grace Land Chapel caught sleeping with a married woman (Video)

- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Grace Land Chapel Pastor Kwesi Yaka aka Spiritual IGP has been caught in Rambo style sleeping with a married woman.

As reported, this isn’t the first time the man of God has been found in the room of the married woman whose husband is currently working in Takoradi.

READ ALSO: AFCON23: Magic cat reveals the outcome of Ghana vs Mozambique match – Video

In the video, the pastor can be seen in only boxer shorts being manhandled by other men who stormed the room to catch him in the act.

Spiritual IGP whose cup was finally full begged the men to forgive him but they refused and recorded him almost naked.

The incident happened in Awutu Breku in the Central Region of Ghana.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that the man of God is notoriously known for sleeping with married women and other young ladies.

READ ALSO: I didn’t sleep with Rashida – Pastor Prince speaks for the first time; Reveals deep secrets (Video)

READ ALSO: Rashida Black Beauty pregnant after married Pastor Elisha allegedly slept with her in the hotel room