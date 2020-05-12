LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Lifestyle Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

By RASHAD
0
Pastor Love and ex-wife, Obaapa Christy
Pastor Love and ex-wife, Obaapa Christy
- Advertisement -

One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.

According to the man who spoke on “The Seat” on Net2 TV, Obaapa Christy left her marriage with Pastor Love after he hired 4 men to rape her.

SEE ALSO: Obaapa Christy had nothing when I first met her – Fmr. Husband reveals (Video)

Prophet Manasseh revealed that Pastor Love had met a young lady from Italy and wanted to marry her but first he needed a divorce from Obaapa Christy (Christiana Love at the time)

So to get his wishes, he hired 4 macho men to rape his wife to bring disgrace and shame to her which will facilitate the divorce.

Watch video of Manasseh making his accusations below

Prior to this allegation, Manasseh had claimed he knows Pastor Love very well and they are tight buddies.

SEE ALSO: “Don’t be so quick to believe what you hear” Obaapa Christy replies Ex-husband

He claims he used to drink Akpeteshie with Pastor Love and that the popular man of God is a hopeless alcoholic.

Pastor Love in an interview with Ghpage TV denied knowing Manasseh or having any kind of friendship with him.

Watch Pastor Love’s response below

SEE ALSO: Snr Servant Joemens warns politicians speaking against Dr. Mensah Otabil

Ghpage is keenly monitoring the deep revelation from these men of God and we will keep you updated. Stay with us

Previous articleMedikal claps back at Eno Barony for dissing him
Next articleRare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife pops up online

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

New photos of UT Boss, Kofi Amoabeng raises questions on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Recent viral photos on social media of the CEO of defunct UT bank Prince Kofi Amoabeng has raised lots of questions as...
Read more
Lifestyle

Rare photos and video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s beautiful wife pops up online

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is one of the most respected rich men in the country right now.
Read more
Lifestyle

Snr Servant Joemens warns politicians speaking against Dr. Mensah Otabil

RASHAD -
The founder and general overseer of Heaven Investment Chapel (HIC, The City of God), Snr Servant Prosper Joemens Rohrmiller has sent a...
Read more
Lifestyle

Why I don’t fly an airplane overseas – Opambour reveals

Qwame Benedict -
The founder and leader of Ebenezer Worship Center Prophet Ebenezer Adakwa-Yiadom popularly known as Opambour has finally come out to reveal why...
Read more
Lifestyle

Confirmed: Rev Obofour and wife, Obofowaa Ciara welcome beautiful triplets

Freddie Khing -
GhPage earlier reported that Rev. Ciara Antwi aka Obofowaa was rumoured to be expecting triplets after a viral photo of her showcasing...
Read more
Lifestyle

18 – years old lady shares a sad story of sleeping with over 200 men just to survive

Qwame Benedict -
An 18-year-old young lady identified as Angela Amawu has shared her story of how she became a sex-addict and sleeping with over...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
27 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christian Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape ex-wife Obaapa Christy-Prophet

RASHAD -
One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.
Read more
News

Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghpage.com has sighted a chilling video of a baby boy who has sustained various degrees of injuries at this back and forehead...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News