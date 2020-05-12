- Advertisement -

One Manasseh claiming to be a prophet has made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.

According to the man who spoke on “The Seat” on Net2 TV, Obaapa Christy left her marriage with Pastor Love after he hired 4 men to rape her.

Prophet Manasseh revealed that Pastor Love had met a young lady from Italy and wanted to marry her but first he needed a divorce from Obaapa Christy (Christiana Love at the time)

So to get his wishes, he hired 4 macho men to rape his wife to bring disgrace and shame to her which will facilitate the divorce.

Watch video of Manasseh making his accusations below

Prior to this allegation, Manasseh had claimed he knows Pastor Love very well and they are tight buddies.

He claims he used to drink Akpeteshie with Pastor Love and that the popular man of God is a hopeless alcoholic.

Pastor Love in an interview with Ghpage TV denied knowing Manasseh or having any kind of friendship with him.

Watch Pastor Love’s response below

Ghpage is keenly monitoring the deep revelation from these men of God and we will keep you updated. Stay with us