A charismatic pastor who was preaching the word of God mysteriously collapsed and died in front of his congregation.

In a short emotional video that has taken over social media trends, the man of God can be seen passionately sharing the word of God with his congeragtion but shockingly passed out in the middle of the powerful sermon.

Some netiznes whonave come across the sorrowful clip have opined that he died from heart attack.

As suggested by these social media users, a simple CPR could have saved his life but unfortunately, the congeragtion was clapping while the pastor was slowly collapsing because they assumed he had been touched y the holy spirit.

