type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePastor mysteriously dies in front of his congregation in the middle of...
Lifestyle

Pastor mysteriously dies in front of his congregation in the middle of a sermon

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Pastor mysteriously dies in front of his congregation in the middle of a sermon
- Advertisement -

A charismatic pastor who was preaching the word of God mysteriously collapsed and died in front of his congregation.

In a short emotional video that has taken over social media trends, the man of God can be seen passionately sharing the word of God with his congeragtion but shockingly passed out in the middle of the powerful sermon.

READ ALSO: Pastor shoots wife twice in front of their kids and later shoots himself

Pastor mysteriously dies in front of his congregation in the middle of a sermon

Some netiznes whonave come across the sorrowful clip have opined that he died from heart attack.

As suggested by these social media users, a simple CPR could have saved his life but unfortunately, the congeragtion was clapping while the pastor was slowly collapsing because they assumed he had been touched y the holy spirit.

READ ALSO: Alpha Hour pastor speaks as his members threaten to stop giving offertory because he has gained weight

READ ALSO: Pastor with three wives fined GH¢20k, four sheep by Manhyia for snatching church member’s wife

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 27, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    65 %
    4.5mph
    100 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways