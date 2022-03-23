- Advertisement -

A pastor reacted instantly to stop a man from proposing marriage to his daughter in church.

The man had thought the church was the best place for him to confess his love to the lady and to ask her to marry him.

No sooner had he gone down on his knees with a ring in his hand to propose than the pastor rushed to the scene to ask him to stop.

According to the pastor, the man got it all wrong. He insisted that the man had to come and see the family, introduce himself and seek the permission and blessing of the family first.

Pastor stops man from proposing to daughter in church

The man was rooted to the spot with the ring in his hand. The lady had no option than to look on helplessly. The pastor ensured that his daughter was not proposed to the secular way as he quashed the entire scene.

“You didn’t do that here, you have to see the family first for the engagement and other procedures,” the pastor told the man with support from his other daughter.

Meanwhile, the pastor was officiating a wedding but had to stop in order to stop the man from proposing to his daughter.

Was the pastor petty or did the man fail to propose at the right time and place?