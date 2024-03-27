type here...
Pastor who doubles as a MoMo thief caught after stealing Ghs 1,100 from vendor (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A young man who parades himself as pastor was nabbed after stealing Ghs 1,100 from a MoMo vendor.

According to the vendor, when the supposed pastor visited her shop, he started sharing the word of God with her.

He later went ahead to prophesy and give her spiritual directions.

Again, he asked for her phone to give her his number but ended up transferring 1,100 to his Mobile money wallet.

Another lady who went to meet him at the vendor’s place said he told her that he could see that she was pregnant but that there were some spiritual forces against the pregnancy.

However, the lady denied it because she was not pregnant at all.

The supposed pastor was caught and beaten to a pulp and afterwards made to resend the money he had stolen from the MoMo vendor.

Source:GHpage

