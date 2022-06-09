type here...
News

Patapaa apologises to Zionfelix after angrily attacking him

By Kweku Derrick
I don't want to see my wife again because of Zionfelix - Patapaa
Patapaa has finally rendered an apology to Ghanaian celebrity blogger Felix Adomako, popularly known as Zionfelix, after accusing him falsely of having an affair with his German wife.

In the past few days, the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker has been trending on the internet for the wrong reasons after rumours went rife that he has divorced Liha Miller – a claim he has debunked.

Zionfelix got himself mixed up in the divorce saga after he interviewed Patapaa’s wife in Germany on the said cracks in their marriage. This infuriated Patapaa who insisted that Zionfelix should have first consulted him before speaking to his wife.

Patapaa started cooking up allegations against the blogger and YouTuber to the extent of blaming him for his marital woes.

But in a post on his WhatsApp story on Thursday morning, Patapaa stated that he is sorry if he has said anything bad about Zion and his wife.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker added that he won’t talk about the issue again.

“Zion, if I have said anything bad between you and my wife I am sorry… From now on I will not talk about you and the woman again. I am very sorry [sic],” his post read.

Read his post below:

Patapaa apology to Zionfelix

Despite Zionfelix’s objection to Patapaa’s allegations, the musician in an interview with Sammy Kay insisted that he had hardcore evidence to prove that Zionfelix has bad intentions for getting close to his wife.

He labelled Zionfelix as a womaniser who wants to snatch Liha from him after learning that they are supposedly having problems in their marriage.

In the bid to come clean once again, Zionfelix has cautioned Patapaa to be careful with his unnecessary rants because it signals that his wife is a cheap woman.

According to Zionfelix, he’s very disappointed in Patapaa for tarnishing the image of his own wife in such a barbaric manner.

Zionfelix also added that Patapaa’s attacks on him imply that his wife has been sleeping around which is not very good because there’s no truth in his sentiments.

Meanwhile, Patapaa’s wife has responded to the whole brouhaha in the exclusive interview with Zionfelix in Germany.

According to Miller, she’s still legally married to Patapaa so all the reports saying otherwise should be treated with a pinch of salt.

Watch the video below

As this apology comes in, we hope that Patapaa will keep his cool and remain silent as he has promised to do.

    Source:GHPage

