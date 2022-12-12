It is no longer news that singer, Paul Okoye has found love again, over a year after his separation from his wife, Anita Okoye.

About two weeks ago, it was reported on social media was going out with a certain socialite whom he has kept her identity ‘on the low’

Paul Okoye’s new woman is Ivy Ifeoma, an Instagram model and influencer. Known as Ivy Zenny on Instagram, Ifeoma also doubles as a digital creator, fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer.

A look through her page showed that Paul Okoye has been liking most of her posts as far back as January. Seems like the couple has been together for a while.

Check out some photos and videos of Ivy who has taken over social media trends…

In 2021, Paul’s ex-wife, Anita requested the dissolution of her union with the singer.

Details surrounding the failed marriage came from the leak of the official petition for the divorce, which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

