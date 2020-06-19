Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace Fm confirmed dead

- Advertisement -

Nana Agyei Sikapa, the veteran journalist with Multimedia Group has died, Ghpage has been reliably informed.

The media personality has been a pillar at Peace FM for years and he is one of the favorite voices on radio in Ghana.

Nana Agyei died at the Ridge Hospital on Friday 19th June 2020 after a short illness, Ghpage has gathered.

The seasoned newscaster joined the Despite Media from the Garden city radio in Kumasi in 2003

Aside from his news-casting role, Nana Agyei hosted varieties of radio programs like wubu b3 a me nso me teb3, wugyidie ne s3n on Peace 104.3 Fm every Sundays, exactly 8 pm

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. MORE SOON…