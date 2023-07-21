type here...
A lot of people called Black Sherif’s management to speak with them but they ignored them

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Photos of Black-Sherif-Amakye-Dede-Gramps-Morgan and Daniel Vanderpuye
Black-Sherif-Amakye-Dede-Gramps-Morgan
Mr Daniel Vanderpuye the CEO of Cruise People Limited has reacted to comments from fans and netizens that he could have solved his issue with Black Sherif amicably without the interference of the police.

The CEO and his company caused the arrest of First Sermon hitmaker Black Sherif aka Blacko at the Kotoka Airport on Wednesday 18th, July, 2023.

Speaking in an interview monitored by GHpage, he disclosed that he and his team had exhausted all their chances of trying to settle the issue peacefully and off social media.

He mentioned that first of all his outfit is not trying to bring down the career of Black Sherif as some people have started saying on some platforms.

According to him, they just needed 5 to 10 seconds of Black Sherif endorsing their programme and confirming his participation since they had booked him and wanted to use his video to hype the programme.

But he failed to do that and they sent out countless emails to him and his management but they all failed to respond to their emails.

When asked why he reported the matter to the police and not to the gurus in the entertainment sector, Mr Vanderpuye disclosed that though the matter was reported to the police, they informed some big guys in the industry to speak with him.

He mentioned the Jamaican musician Gramps Morgan was informed and he reached out to Blacko’s team but they refused to do the needful.

He continued that the likes of Amakye Dede and Baba Sidiq were also contacted to speak with Blacko and his team since the consequences could be daring but the advice from the two and others was brushed under the carpet.

So since all these high and respected people tried and their efforts were in vain they needed to use the law by getting him arrested and understanding why he couldn’t stick to his part of the contract when they had already made part payment of the money requested.

Watch the interview below:

    Source:Ghpage

