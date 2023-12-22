“People don’t like it when I sit in peace; they want my war” – Sam George replies Adu Safowah and co

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian politician, Sam George has subtly replied Adu Safowah and Sister Deborah after the two subtly threw jabs at him for his comments on being loyal to his wife.

Sam Dzata George demonstrated his love and loyalty to his wife threw a challenge to alleged side chicks.

The revered politician on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made these bold declarations during an interview with Bola Ray where he affirmed that he has never been involved in any extramarital affair and emphasized that his wife is more than sufficient for him.

RELATED STORY: If you think I’m cheating on my wife, come out a prove it – Sam George dares

“My life is work, house, and church. If you know any girl anywhere I am dating, just call her to the show, I am waiting. I am throwing a challenge out there. Anybody should bring evidence.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He added that his wife also doubles as his side chick and so does not need any of such.

“I sit in peace and people don’t like it. When I speak, I am for peace but they are for war.

RELATED STORY: Sam George cannot cheat on his wife because his manhood is small – Adu Safowah

Anyway, Forgetti obiaa!” He wrote.

This comes after him, controversial actress and business mogul, Adu Safowah came out to throw shades at the MP saying he is not cheating because he has a very small ‘manhood’.

Sister Deborah also chided him say he may rather have a side boy and not a side chick as speculated.

The two has been in a feud since 2021 in regards to the LGBT bill.