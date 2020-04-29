Home Lifestyle People with weak minds go to Nana Agradaa for help -Kennedy Agyapong
Source:Ghpage
Lifestyle

People with weak minds go to Nana Agradaa for help -Kennedy Agyapong

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

The member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is still on the issue of fake prophets and spiritualists in Ghana parading themselves as men of God.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, these self acclaimed men of God are only using the name of God to deceive people and rob them of their money.

He further stated that he has received many complaints from people about how popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa has defrauded them.

Kennedy Agyapong added that he cannot comprehend how some Ghanaians can be gullible and fall prey to a fraudster like Nana Agradaa.

The member of parliament further stated that he is silent about Nana Agradaa’s cases for the mean time because those who go to her for help have weak minds.

“I’m sparing Agradaa for the mean time because all those who go to her place of abode for help have weak minds and she has taken advantage of that.

She should be very careful because her end is near. Agradaa doesn’t have any powers, she is only using her intelligence to defraud people”, Kennedy Agyapong stated.

ALSO READ: Kennedy Agyapong sends serious warning to Nana Agradaa

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: Edna’s husband threatens to drag Kennedy Agyapong to court for defamation

The member of parliament also lashed out at Angel Obinim for asking his church members to pay offering through mobile money.

This act, according to him is shameful and that these men of God are only taking advantage of their members.

For some time now, Kennedy Agyapong has made it his sole aim to expose fake pastors who are using the name of God falsely.

He recently exposed Angel Obinim by showing pictures and videos of all his alleged 13 girlfriends and also some evil things he does to promote his church.

Previous articleIsaac Dogboe trainer blames Navarette loss on ‘failed juju’
Next articlePhotos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Finally, here are the pictures and videos of all the 5 wives of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

RASHAD -
Almost every social media user knows that business mogul, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 beautiful and amazing women.
Read more
Lifestyle

Meet the mother of the MP for Kwabre East who is also the 2nd wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng

RASHAD -
The only remaining wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng who is unknown in mainstream media is his 2nd wife. The...
Read more
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong blasts woman who asked him to help Menzgold customers retrieve their money

Lizbeth Brown -
Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has descended heavily on a woman who asked him to help the Menzgold customers retrieve their money.
Read more
Lifestyle

How Dr Osei Kwame Despite spends his millions revealed

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the Ghanaian rich businesses men's league, Dr Osei Kwame Despite is one of the figures who has stood tall in all...
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
Lifestyle

Another video of a boyfriend snatcher being beaten goes viral

RASHAD -
A video of two slay queens fighting like wild cats over a man has hit online and fast trending on all social...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 30, 2020
Accra
few clouds
30 ° C
30 °
30 °
74 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Fella Makafui speaks for the first time after Akuapem Poloo accused Sista Afia of sleeping with Medikal

Qwame Benedict -
Actress Fella Makafui has dropped her first reaction after Akuapem Poloo claimed Sista Afia has been sleeping with her husband, Medikal.
Read more
Entertainment

Funny Face has started having problems in his new marriage

Qwame Benedict -
Favorite actor and comedian Funny Face yesterday morning burst on social media accusing his colleagues Bismark the Joke, Kalybos, Lil Win, and...
Read more
Nigeria News

Davido calls Mercy John and her husband ‘Wicked people’

Qwame Benedict -
OBO boss Davido has sparked up controversy on social media after calling actress Mercy John and her husband Prince Okojie wicked people.
Read more
Lifestyle

Photos of Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s 3rd wife who’s more beautiful than Akua and Linda

RASHAD -
It’s no secret that one of the Ghanaian millionaires, Dr. Kwaku Oteng is married to 5 wives. For most...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News