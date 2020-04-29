- Advertisement -

The member of parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is still on the issue of fake prophets and spiritualists in Ghana parading themselves as men of God.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, these self acclaimed men of God are only using the name of God to deceive people and rob them of their money.

He further stated that he has received many complaints from people about how popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa has defrauded them.

Kennedy Agyapong added that he cannot comprehend how some Ghanaians can be gullible and fall prey to a fraudster like Nana Agradaa.

The member of parliament further stated that he is silent about Nana Agradaa’s cases for the mean time because those who go to her for help have weak minds.

“I’m sparing Agradaa for the mean time because all those who go to her place of abode for help have weak minds and she has taken advantage of that.

She should be very careful because her end is near. Agradaa doesn’t have any powers, she is only using her intelligence to defraud people”, Kennedy Agyapong stated.

The member of parliament also lashed out at Angel Obinim for asking his church members to pay offering through mobile money.

This act, according to him is shameful and that these men of God are only taking advantage of their members.

For some time now, Kennedy Agyapong has made it his sole aim to expose fake pastors who are using the name of God falsely.

He recently exposed Angel Obinim by showing pictures and videos of all his alleged 13 girlfriends and also some evil things he does to promote his church.