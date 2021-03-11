Deputy boss at YEA Ghana beat girlfriend to death

- Advertisement -

The deputy to the boss of the Youth Employment Agency YEA at the Katsi North in the Volta region, Philip Caezar Kumah has allegedly beaten his girlfriend which has resulted to death.

PRO of the Volta Regional Command, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse confirming the news said the victim who is identified as Elizabeth Yesutor had apparently complained severally about how her boyfriend had been beating her but was reluctant to report her boyfriend to the police.

According to the police officer the deceased did not pay heed to the multiple advice she was given through the times of the abuse by the boyfriend.

“I had background information on the issue and so I asked the victim to report to the police but that didn’t happen. The gentleman is now in our custody and hopefully, we’ll be going to court today, [March 11, 2021] then we’ll see what happens.” Sergeant Prince told Accra based Starr FM.

The police officer further revealed that the victim has been hospitalized before in a similar fashion where she was severely beaten by this same boyfriend, but immediately after she was discharged from the hospital, she went ahead to dismiss the case from the police.

“In one such case, she was hospitalized but after she gained her health back, she went to withdraw the case. There have been various instances where he had abused this lady,” he added.

Late Elizabeth Yesutor passed away at the Ho teaching Hospital on Monday, March 8, 2021.